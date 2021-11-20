ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coalinga, CA

POLICE: 2 men injured after shooting in Coalinga, officers searching for suspect

By Halle Sembritzki
 4 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after two men were shot in Coalinga on Friday night, according to Coalinga police officials.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched and responded to the area of Fastrip for reports of shots fired. Police say at the time of the call, officers were on an unrelated vehicle stop near a middle school and heard the shots.

According to officials, police were able to determine that two adult men from Coalinga had been shot during the incident. Officers say one subject was shot in both knees and the other victim had been hit in the lower torso.

Coalinga police officials say the two victims fled before police arrived on scene and were later transported to a local medical center for treatment. Authorities say one victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment while the other refused treatment and left the hospital.

According to officers, both men were uncooperative with police and refused to provide statements regarding the shooting. Coalinga police say this incident appears to be gang-related and no other people were injured.

No suspect has been identified at this time, but police say they believe a silver-colored Honda was last seen fleeing the area in a southerly direction after the shooting.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525, option number one or zero. Authorities say you can remain anonymous when providing information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

