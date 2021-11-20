ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Halle Berry to Receive Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7 for her contributions in film and television, including being the first Black best actress Oscar winner. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the ceremony...

mynewsla.com

Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
