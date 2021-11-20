ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

New York, Chicago, Portland Street Protests And Thefts Erupt Over Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Decision

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVdjI_0d2pHrqC00

Friday night stayed mostly quiet in Los Angeles, but street protests erupted into violence in several cities across the US, most prominently in New York, Chicago and Portland, Oregon.

The night protests were in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin earlier in the day. More protests are expected today and Sunday.

On Friday night:

  • In the New York borough of Queens, there were at least five arrests and some property damage. Hundreds marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to Manhattan on Friday night, blocking traffic after the verdict.
  • In Portland, Oregon, police declared a riot in the downtown area near the Multnomah County Justice Center, authorities said. Rioters smashed a window on a city print shop and the rear window of a police vehicle.
  • Chicago saw a mob attack a Neiman Marcus store on the Magnificent Mile. A GameStop on the South side also was invaded.
  • San Francisco saw six arrests in the Union Square shopping district. A Louis Vuitton store was “emptied out,” according to a report. Other looting and vandalism in that area was reported.

Comments / 17

who am I
4d ago

Any protests planned for the 4000 plus people that were shot by their neighbors this year in Chicago?

Reply(2)
11
Elwira Skretula
4d ago

So again BLM - it’s time to looting city , really! What BLM have to do with this. Maybe better if BLM be start looking for job and pay rent

Reply
4
 

