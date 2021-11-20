ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

The Arc Festival of Trees

By Kelly Kelly
Colorful Clearwater
 4 days ago
Kick off the holiday season with a local holiday tradition!

The Arc of Tampa Bay will host its 37th Annual Festival of Trees from Saturday, November 19, through Sunday, November 21, at the Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Road, Clearwater.

Festival of Trees, presented by AmeriLife, is renowned in the Tampa Bay area as a traditional holiday experience for the entire family.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5, with children under age 5 free.

Guests can get into the holiday spirit by enjoying an indoor display of community-decorated trees and wreaths, all available for purchase.

Additionally, you’ll enjoy a variety of vendor booths,

food,

and exciting daily performances, all to benefit those with intellectual and developmental disabilities served by The Arc Tampa Bay.

Trees will be decorated in imaginative themes and you’ll have a hard time picking a favorite! Check out the photo gallery below for just a sampling of what you’ll see.

Kids will be entertained in our Children’s Village with plenty of arts & crafts,

face painting, and a visit with Santa.

And Santa isn’t just for kids!

To take a virtual tour of The Arc Tampa Bay, visit colorfulclearwater.com/take-a-virtual-tour-of-the-arc-tampa-bay

Photo Gallery

The Long Center, 1501 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater

The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation

727-797-8712

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thearctampabayfoundation

