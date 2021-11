Winnipeg Jets (9-5-4, 22 points, 3rd Central, 6th West) Columbus Blue Jackets (10-6-0, 18 points, 4th Metro, 7th East) After a wild win in Buffalo, the Blue Jackets return home to face Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets are currently enduring a two game losing skid after dropping games to Pittsburgh and Vancouver. Outside of the Dubois return, this could be an interesting matchup. The Jackets enter this game 7th in the league in 5v5 goals for per 60. In contrast, the Jets are 2nd in goals against per 60. The Jets are an experienced team and the Jackets will need to play a more structured and disciplined game tonight.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO