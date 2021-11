Now that children as young as 5 can get the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, parents might be wondering how to make the shot as smooth and painless as possible. It’s not uncommon for kids to be nervous about needles. So the experts at Cook Children’s offer some advice to provide reassurance and support throughout the vaccination process. Honest conversation, creating a comfort plan, and distraction techniques can help put children at ease. Reinforcing a positive mindset helps too: You can do this!

