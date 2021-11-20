SPIED: G60 BMW 5 Series Interior Seen in New Spy Photos

As far as most of us can remember, BMW has been known as the “Ultimate Driving Machine”. Thank Bob Lutz for inventing the term, as he helped BMW become popular in the U.S. market. At that time, BMW was just a quirky builder of sporty sedans and coupes. In fact, Lutz created that now-iconic slogan for BMW at the same time as the original E21 3 Series was being built. Back then, BMW was known for building premium, high quality cars but not exactly luxury cars, such as Mercedes-Benz. So when did BMW actually become a luxury brand.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO