SPIED: G60 BMW 5 Series Interior Seen in New Spy Photos

When BMW officially announced the upcoming M3 Touring, the enthusiast community rejoiced. And for good reason, it was a joyous occasion, as the decades of wishes of so many enthusiasts had come finally come true. However, the American enthusiast market suffered a bit of a blow, as BMW also announced the M3 Touring would stay east of the Atlantic. American enthusiasts were naturally upset, as dreams of owning a proper BMW M3 Touring was given but immediately taken away. BMW has its reasons, though, and they’re legitimate ones. They’ll mean little to the frustrated Americans with the means and willingness to buy an M3 Touring, but they’re legitimate reasons nevertheless.
