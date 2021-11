LAS VEGAS (KAKE) - Despite a late push and a dazzling, game-tying three from Tyson Etienne with seconds to go, Arizona pulled away in overtime and took down Wichita State 82-78. WSU trailed by 16 at one point in the second half and came all the way back to briefly take the lead against Arizona but couldn't find a way to win in OT against the Wildcats.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO