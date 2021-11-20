Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Resumes skating

Kase (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and expected to play Wednesday versus the Flyers, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Kase won't end up missing any time with the undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old has two points and 32 shots on net through 13 contests, mainly playing in a bottom-six role.
Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
Kase scored a goal on two shots and had two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers. Kase buried a one-timer from the slot to put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-0 with 6:27 remaining in the third period. The tally was the second of the season for Kase and snapped his eight-game goal drought. He has three points in 14 games om the year.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tavares (undisclosed) is trending toward playing Friday against Calgary, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. The 31-year-old was sidelined for Wednesday's contest but participated fully in Friday's practice and appears ready to rejoin the lineup. Tavares has tallied seven goals and six assists in 13 games this season.
Woll will get the starting nod in Buffalo on Saturday, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports. A third-round pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, Woll will make his NHL debut Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder owns an .895 save percentage and a 3.38 GAA in three AHL appearances this season. After Saturday's contest, Woll should slide back to the bench in favor of Jack Campbell for next week's games.
The Buffalo Sabres will try to build on a victory over the Edmonton Oilers that ended a five-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Both teams will be going for a sweep of games on back-to-back nights. The Sabres had two goals late in...
The Toronto Maple Leafs don’t handle success well. In fact, they have messed it up for two seasons. Does success make the Maple Leafs too comfortable? Does lack of success motivate them? How can the pattern they’ve fallen into be explained? And, most important what happens next?. This season, the...
The Philadelphia Flyers embark on their second leg of ten games. A shutout loss wasn’t what they expected. The Philadelphia Flyers began this season with a 6-2-2 record. Heading into a critical stretch over the next ten games, the Flyers mustn’t feel content. Coming into town are a hungry Toronto...
PHILADELPHIA – Time and again, John Tavares would take a pass from assistant coach Manny Malhotra, work his edges hard in tight turns around the circles, deke an imaginary defender, and fire a puck into an empty net. Then he’d wince. The Toronto Maple Leafs captain poured in an unusual...
The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.
Leafs are back home, Tavares is back in the lineup, Iggy and Kim St-Pierre are in the hall, let’s do this thing. The Matthews line gets a really good offensive shift, and then just as the commentary is all about the big Flames, Nick Ritchie outplays a bunch of them.
Campbell turned away 30 of 31 shots Friday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Flames. Campbell is thriving with the Buds based on eight wins, a 1.82 GAA and .939 save percentage through 13 games. The Michigan native has seen the second-most shots (361) in the league behind Montreal's Jake Allen and his 369 count, so it will be interesting to see if Campbell can keep up the remarkable play for the balance of the season knowing his previous career high in games played is 31 with LA in 2018-19.
The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
Jack Campbell was perfect in net tonight, stopping all 36 shots that came his way, helping the Maple Leafs earn a 3-0 win over the Flyers. Jack Campbell made 36 saves, and William Nylander scored twice to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Leafs captain John Tavares expects to make his return to the lineup tonight at home against the Calgary Flames after missing Monday’s win where former linemate William Nylander led the way with two goals. The team described his absence as mostly precautionary. He’ll slot back into the second line centre position with Mitch Marner and Alex Kerfoot next to him.
Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2, fifth in the Atlantic) LINE: Sabres +158, Maple Leafs -189; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Toronto after the Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 in overtime. The Sabres are 2-2-2 in conference games. Buffalo is...
The Toronto Maple Leafs look like they will have a lot of representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. With Christmas only six weeks away, it means we are getting closer to the Winter Olympics in February. The Winter Olympics are always exciting for hockey fans because we...
Coyotes seek second consecutive win, Stars trying for first regulation victory. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Wednesday. Flyers improved goaltending to be tested by Maple...
The Maple Leafs pipeline has plenty of fun prospects in it, but with no top-10 first-round draft picks out there, it’s easy to lose track of who to watch, and who might sneak up and surprise you. This is a quick overview of the minor leagues, the drafted prospects and...
So maybe a few weeks ago I completely bashed the Toronto Maple Leafs, calling them mediocre, yadda yadda yadda. For once in my life, I am admitting that I may have spoken too soon. The Leafs are out here building momentum purposely to spite me, I believe. Regardless of the reasons behind it, they are kind of hot right now.
Comments / 0