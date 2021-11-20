Maple Leafs' Petr Mrazek: Resumes skating

The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO