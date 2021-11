The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Dallas Stars in the second and last game of a two-game road trip after a massive victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. The sixth-place team in the Central Division had big aspirations coming into 2021-22, but they certainly haven’t lived up to expectations. With a record of 4-6-2, the 2020 Stanley Cup runner-up have had their struggles. The most significant standout stat is that they have yet to win a game in regulation this season. All four of their wins have come in either the overtime period or a shootout.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO