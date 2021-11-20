Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Wont play against Boston

After an exhilarating comeback victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, one might've imagined the Flyers would enter Saturday night's contest against the Dallas Stars with some pep in their step — especially with two of their top players returning to the lineup after lengthy absences. Unfortunately, the Flyers were...
Wednesday’s 3-0 shutout at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs has spurred some changes from Philadelphia Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault. Ahead of a weekend road trip that sees his club take on the sizzling Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and the struggling Dallas Stars on Saturday, Vigneault made a rare tweak to his forward lines at practice on Thursday.
DALLAS — The Flyers may have lost, 5-2, but they scored a minor moral victory when they broke their power-play scoring drought. With 9 seconds left on their fourth power play of the game, Ivan Provorov scored from the point. It was the Flyers’ first power-play goal in four games, Provorov’s first -- and the defense’s third -- of the season.
Carter Hart stole the show in Carolina as the Flyers bounced back from yet another loss to grab two big points against the Metro Division leaders. Now, they close out another back-to-back by going back to the Western Conference. A weekend road trip comes complete with a visit to Dallas...
Kevin Hayes seldom goes quietly. His voice is easily discernible when he's on the ice with his teammates. He likes to have fun at the rink and wants to make sure everyone else does, too. "As you develop that chemistry and do the team-building stuff, Kevin's a big part of...
The Philadelphia Flyers are getting back a huge piece of their lineup, activating Kevin Hayes off injured reserve. To make room on the roster, the team has loaned Nick Seeler to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. They also lost Nicolas Aube-Kubel on waivers today when the Colorado Avalanche claimed him. Ryan Ellis is also expected to return to the lineup tonight for the Flyers as they approach full strength.
Hayes notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. Hayes missed the first 12 games of the year while recovering from abdominal surgery. He set up Ivan Provorov's third-period tally Saturday. Hayes was solid last year with 31 points in 55 contests, and he's reached the 40-point mark in five of his seven NHL campaigns. The 29-year-old should serve as the Flyers' second-line center going forward, although the 14:52 of ice time he saw Saturday suggests he'll be eased back into action after a long layoff.
Kevin Hayes and Ryan Ellis each had an assist in their returns to the Flyers. Hayes played for the first time this season, and said he felt good with the puck even he still has to get back into game shape. “The speed was a little fast,” he said. “Haven’t played a game for months.”
“There’s no real playbook on how to handle these situations,” admitted Kevin Hayes before his first game of the 2021-22 NHL season in Dallas on Saturday. Hayes returned to the Philadelphia Flyers’ lineup following a pair of offseason abdominal surgeries. He also continues to grieve the loss of his brother, Jimmy, who passed away unexpectedly in August.
PHILADELPHIA — In his second game back after a challenging abdominal injury, Kevin Hayes gave the Flyers an emotional lift in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames. Just three months after the death of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, Kevin scored at 4:37 of the second period to force a 1-1 tie, then immediately paused to point to the sky in tribute.
PHILADELPHIA — In his first home game after coming off of injured reserve on Nov. 13, Flyers center Kevin Hayes celebrated the occasion with his first goal of the season and a special tribute. Less than five minutes into the second period, Hayes’ initial shot from the right faceoff circle...
The Philadelphia Flyers were able to rally to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames last night in what was an impressive performance. The highlight of the night wasn’t necessarily a flashy one, but a moment that meant a great deal to forward Kevin Hayes, his teammates, and the whole hockey world.
Philadelphia Flyers centerman Kevin Hayes’ return to the ice carried a little extra meaning in the Nov. 13 matchup against the Dallas Stars. Entering the lineup for the first time since receiving abdominal surgery in early September, it was also Hayes’ first time playing following the death of his widely beloved brother, NHL alum Jimmy Hayes.
The last time these two teams met, the Flyers were unable to get a single goal past Jacob Markstrom. The Flames dominated them on the scoreboard as well with as they potted four goals. So Philadelphia was looking for revenge. They got that, and much more, in a 2-1 overtime victory.
During Wednesday night's game between Philadelphia and Calgary, Flyers forward Kevin Hayes scored his first of the season, and in tribute to his brother Jimmy who passed away over the summer, he pointed to the sky after the goal. After the game, Hayes talked to reporters about what the goal...
It was an emotional night in the City of Brotherly Love when Flyers star Kevin Hayes returned to home ice. Hayes scored his first goal of the season and told reporters in an interview that he is going to give the puck to his nephew, the son of the late Jimmy Hayes.
