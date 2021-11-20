Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Wont play against Boston

Hayes notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars. Hayes missed the first 12 games of the year while recovering from abdominal surgery. He set up Ivan Provorov's third-period tally Saturday. Hayes was solid last year with 31 points in 55 contests, and he's reached the 40-point mark in five of his seven NHL campaigns. The 29-year-old should serve as the Flyers' second-line center going forward, although the 14:52 of ice time he saw Saturday suggests he'll be eased back into action after a long layoff.

11 DAYS AGO