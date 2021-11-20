Predators' Cole Smith: Returned to AHL affiliate

Caufield had an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's game for AHL Laval. Caufield has a pair of assists in three games since being sent down to the Rocket after opening the season in the NHL. The Canadiens' first-round pick in 2019 had just one point in 10 games and was demoted after playing a season-low 11:06 while not getting a shot on goal Oct. 31 in a loss to the Ducks. Caufield, who was placed on Montreal's top line to start the season, may have succumbed to expectations at hockey's greatest level. Judging from his comments, and those of Laval coach Jean-Francois Houle, in an interview with Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic, he'll get all the ice time needed to find his game, and make mistakes, at a developmental level like the AHL.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO