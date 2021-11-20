Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Florida

Newton will handle most of the No. 1 practice reps heading into Week 11's matchup against Washington, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports. Newton scored twice in his first action of the season during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but he only touched the ball seven times. If he can get up to speed with Carolina's new playbook in time to face Washington in Week 11, it appears that Newton could officially return to the starting lineup for the Panthers. If not, P.J. Walker will stand to draw another start, with Newton potentially mixing in for situational snaps again.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO