NHL

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Florida

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Talbot will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Panthers, Michael Russo...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Talbot helps Wild recover, defeat Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- Cam Talbot made 40 saves for the Minnesota Wild in a 3-2 shootout win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Wednesday. "He was awesome," Wild forward Marcus Foligno said. "He played unbelievable all game and was a big reason we won that hockey game. Nothing seems to faze him. He's the face of our team when it comes to even keel, and he played awesome."
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Cam Talbot and the posts down Devils 3-2 in shootout

At least for tonight, it felt like the Cam Talbot of last year was back in the building. Instead of giving up early goals that make it an uphill battle from the start for the whole squad, Talbot stood tall for more than an entire game. If Talbot wasn't the...
NHL
The Spun

Mac Jones Reacts To Cam Newton’s Start On Sunday

Mac Jones couldn’t have been happier for Cam Newton on Sunday. Newton, Jones’ former teammate in New England, made his first start of the 2021 season on Sunday. He threw two touchdown passes and ran in another, but the Panthers fell 27-21 to Washington. Jones didn’t watch the whole game,...
NFL
Florida State
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
AL.com

Samford falls to Florida in wild shootout, 70-52

Samford threw a scare into Florida and had some observers calling for Dan Mullen’s firing at halftime before the Gators bounced back in the second half for a wild 70-52 victory at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. The Bulldogs, who came into the game as a 36.5-point underdog, led...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Panthers' Cam Newton: Getting starting reps in practice

Newton will handle most of the No. 1 practice reps heading into Week 11's matchup against Washington, Jonathan M. Alexander of The Charlotte Observer reports. Newton scored twice in his first action of the season during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but he only touched the ball seven times. If he can get up to speed with Carolina's new playbook in time to face Washington in Week 11, it appears that Newton could officially return to the starting lineup for the Panthers. If not, P.J. Walker will stand to draw another start, with Newton potentially mixing in for situational snaps again.
NFL
Cam Talbot
Pioneer Press

Wild winger Brandon Duhaime prepares for South Florida homecoming

Wild winger Brandon Duhaime will always cherish his childhood in South Florida. He remembers attending Panthers games as a kid at the rink now known as FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. He also remembers seeing various NHL players such as legendary goaltender Roberto Luongo around his neighborhood in Parkland, Fla.
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Saturday's Wild-Florida game preview

Wild update: The Wild returns to the road with 11 wins overall, tops in the Central Division. Six of those victories have come as the visitor, including two on the Wild's last three-game trip. After his career-high four-point effort on Thursday in the 7-2 rout of the Stars, LW Kirill Kaprizov became the Wild's lone points leader with 15. RW Mats Zuccarello is tied for second with 12 points after his three-point game vs. Dallas. C Ryan Hartman has a team-high five goals on the road.
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota at Florida

Three-game road trip commences Saturday in South Florida. Who: Minnesota Wild (11-5-0, 22 points) at Florida Panthers (12-2-3, 27 points) Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild NHL App. Follow: @mnwild; @mnwildscribe; GameCenter. The Wild Warmup is presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling. SUNRISE, Fla. -- After a quick...
NHL
#Panthers
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Florida is Wild at home

Things got a little hairy for the Florida Panthers in the final minutes of their game Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild but, as they have at every other game in Sunrise this season, things worked out in the end. Although the Wild scored twice with its net empty, the...
NHL
12up

Cam Newton expected to start in Week 11 for Carolina

Cam Newton is back with the Carolina Panthers and it's really a great throwback for NFL fans out there. Well, Newton made his 2021 debut with the team on Sunday at Arizona, scoring on the opening drive with a rushing TD and adding a throwing score too. So, with Sam...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cam Newton start for Panthers against Washington?

Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers just last week, but the former MVP may already be in line to make his first start of the season. Matt Rhule indicated to reporters on Wednesday that the plan is for Newton to start in Week 11. The Panthers coach said things are “trending that way” but will have PJ Walker continue to prepare as though he will start.
NFL
litterboxcats.com

GameDay Caterwaul: Florida Panthers vs Minnesota Wild

ON THE DIAL: 560 WQAM (D/B), 640 WMEN (PB), Thunder 100.3 (Keys) SOCIALS: #TimeToHunt, #minwild, #MINvsFLA, @LitterBoxCats, LBC FaceBook. PROJECTED STARTERS: Bobrovsky (7-0-2 .942 / 1.78 0SO) vs Talbot (9-4-0 .906/ 2.85 0SO) PLAYER STATS: Florida / Minnesota. Scouting Report (courtesy of Winners & Whiners) A second straight win was...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brian Elliott: Starting against Wild

Elliott will patrol the crease during Sunday's home matchup with Minnesota, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Elliott was a little shaky in his last start Nov. 6 against Ottawa, surrendering three goals on just 27 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 36-year-old vet will try to secure his second win of the year in the second leg of Tampa Bay's back to back, with Andrei Vasilevskiy getting Saturday's start against the Devils.
NHL

