Missouri State

Missouri opens coronavirus vaccine booster to all adults

By AP Wire
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — All adults in Missouri are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the state health department announced Friday.

All adults in Missouri now can receive a booster shot within six months of their last Pfizer or Moderna dose. Johnson & Johnson boosters were already approved for adults at least two months after the shot.

People can mix-and-match boosters from any company.

The Department of Health and Senior Services followed suit within hours of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approving widespread boosters. The government is trying to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge with upcoming holiday travel.

Kansas City area health departments start administering newly approved COVID booster shots

Missouri health department data show 2% of fully vaccinated Missourians caught the virus and only .02% of fully vaccinated Missourians died from coronavirus.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Donald Kauerauf said the data show “vaccines are undisputedly saving lives.”

“With the upcoming holidays, where you will come in contact with your loved ones, getting vaccinated is the way to prevent getting sick and unknowingly exposing others,” Kauerauf said in a statement.

Missouri’s health department also “strongly urged” people to get a flu shot, if possible at the same time they receive a COVID-19 booster.

Missouri WWII veteran harvests deer during state’s firearm season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 190,000 deer were harvested during Missouri's firearm hunting season, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Of the 187,967 deer harvested between November 13 and November 23, 89,861 of them were harvested during opening weekend. One of the successful hunters this season was 98-year-old WWII Marine Veteran Robert McGrath. He […]
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas push to defy COVID rules complicates governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is facing policy choices on COVID-19 vaccine mandates that could complicate her reelection next year. The Republican-controlled Legislature is set to convene a special session Monday to consider a proposal making it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions from federal vaccine mandates and another providing unemployment […]
KANSAS STATE
