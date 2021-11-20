HS Football Playoff Matchups are out for Regionals

It is week 3 of playoffs in high school football, here is the matchups for Friday, November 26th:

CLASS 4A DIV. II Snyder vs. Celina Friday, 2pm in Mineral Wells at Ram Stadium

CLASS 3A DIV. I Jim Ned vs. Brock Friday, 2pm in Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium

CLASS 2A DIV. I Hawley vs. Coleman Friday, 6pm in Abilene at Wylie’s Sandifer Stadium

CLASS 2A DIV. I Cisco vs. New Deal Friday, 2pm in Colorado City at Wolf Stadium

CLASS 2A DIV. II Albany vs. Muenster Friday, 2pm in Springtown at Porcupine Stadium

CLASS 1A DIV. I Region IV May vs. Water Valley Saturday, 6pm in Robert Lee

