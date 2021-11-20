ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reinstall app from WPinternals 2.92. Windows 10 mobile backup image on another device

Had to completely re-install my Lumia 950DS and lost some apps that are no longer in the store. Those apps are still installed on the device of...

xda-developers

Windows 11 gets another fix for broken apps in Insider channels

Before the week comes to a close, Microsoft is rolling out a new update for Windows Insiders enrolled in the Beta and Release Preview channels running Windows 11. This update, which brings Windows 11 to build 22000.348, includes a fix for an issue that might cause some apps to stop working.
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Windows 11 Photos App

The Photos app in Windows 11 has been one of its most awaited features, ever since the launch of the new OS. A new Photos app may sound boring to some, but the unique look and some innovative features of the new Windows 11 version give it an edge over the Windows 10 one. So, let's explore Windows 11's photo app and see how you can use it to view, edit and enhance your photos.
onmsft.com

Windows 11 Store rolling out in phases to all Windows 10 devices

A few weeks ago, Microsoft began testing its revamped Windows 11 app Store with Windows 10 Insiders and it appears testing is over as the new Store becomes available to all Windows 10 users. Fan favorite and Microsoft Store principal architect Rudy Huyn took to Twitter to announce the good...
Digital Trends

This popular photo-editing app will no longer work on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1

Popular photo-editing app Paint.Net is dropping support for Windows 7, and Windows 8.1. The app will be limited to 64-bit on Windows 10 and Windows 11 heading into the future, the developer announced recently. According to Rick Brewster, the developer of the app, Paint.Net v4.3.x will be the last release...
windowsreport.com

Microsoft’s Windows 11 SE cannot be reinstalled once removed

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. You cannot reinstall Windows 11 SE once you have uninstalled it from your PC...
Macworld

Keep your devices, files, and apps in order with iMazing

When you have a lot of devices that you use regularly, it can get annoying remembering which device has what picture or app. iMazing iOS Manager lets you transfer files between your iOS devices and a lot more besides that, and right now it’s on sale for $14.99 (Reg. $34).
laptopmag.com

Windows 11 ousts app that blocks Microsoft Edge from force opening

Microsoft Edge's greatest rival isn't Google Chrome. It's EdgeDeflector, an app developed by Daniel Aleksandersen that thwarts Windows from force-opening Edge and launches your default browser instead. EdgeDeflector is an oft-recommended program among Windows users who are frustrated with Edge launching without their consent — and Microsoft is determined to stop its momentum.
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Calculator Apps for Windows

When calculations get hard to solve in your head, a fully featured calculator in Windows can be a lifesaver. These days, you can find hundreds of apps that can completely replace your pocket calculator. Some apps may be limited to basic functions, but the advanced ones with features matching your...
Ghacks Technology News

How to enable fullscreen mode for Windows 11 apps

Some applications and games launch in fullscreen mode when they are started on Windows 11 devices, while others don't. Some of the latter may support fullscreen mode, e.g. by flipping a switch in the settings or through a keyboard shortcut. Most browsers for instance support the shortcut F11 to toggle fullscreen mode.
howtogeek.com

How to Always Open an App as an Admin on Windows 11

Marshall is a writer with experience in the data storage industry. He worked at Synology, and most recently as CMO and technical staff writer at StorageReview. He's currently an API/Software Technical Writer based in Tokyo, Japan, runs VGKAMI and ITEnterpriser, and spends what little free time he has learning Japanese. Read more...
Ghacks Technology News

Windows System Control Center is a helper app for admins

Windows System Control Center is a free and portable application for Windows that acts as a management interface for programs developed by some of the most popular companies and developers, including Nirsoft, Sysinternals and Gibson Research. Our first review of WSCC dates back to 2008. Back then, it supported only...
TechRadar

Windows 11 resurrects iconic Windows Media Player app

Microsoft has announced that a new Media Player is coming to Windows 11, which will replace Groove Music. According to Microsoft, the new Media Player app is slowly rolling out to Windows Insiders signed up to the Dev Channel, and is reminiscent of the old iconic Windows Media Player, while also modernizing it thanks to the new Windows 11 Fluent Design theme.
GeekTyrant

New Roll20 Mobile App

Roll20 has announced a new mobile app for all your tabletop needs. This app will help you keep track of your character sheet and send all of your rolls directly to the virtual tabletop. This will be especially helpful for in person play, especially if you only have a small table to play on that real dice keep rolling off. I love using a digital character sheet for a variety of reasons. One, I won’t lose it, and two, it’s much easier to update health, spell usage, and equipment. With all the variety of games currently on Roll20 and sure to be announced during Roll20 Con, now is a great time to get acquainted with this service. The mobile app is available now on iOS and Android.
retechnology.com

SentriKey Mobile App vs. SentriCard

Wondering about the benefits of using the SentriKey Real Estate mobile app versus using a SentriCard to access your properties? While the SentriCard gets the job done -- it opens SentriLock lockboxes -- it's not able to provide the robust experience that the SentriKey Real Estate mobile app does. Check...
windowsreport.com

How to move Windows 10 to an SSD without reinstalling

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: June 2020. Moving your OS from a new SDD can improve the booting...
windowscentral.com

Microsoft Installer issue preventing some apps from opening on Windows 11, 10

Microsoft confirmed an issue with the Microsoft Installer on Windows 11 and Windows 10. The issue can prevent apps from opening after an update or repair has been attempted. It's possible to mitigate this problem now, and Microsoft is working on a permanent fix. Microsoft confirmed an issue with the...
tweaklibrary.com

How To Take Google Workspace Backup (G-Suite) On Windows

Unless you have been living under the rock, there is no chance that you haven’t heard of an ocean of products and services that Google offers. Talking of products, Google Workspace (previously G-Suite) is widely used by users across the globe, with millions of Education and business users enjoying this product. Whether you are a regular user or use Google Workspace for official purposes, there might be instances where taking a Google Workspace or G Suite Backup can prove to be a life savior.
