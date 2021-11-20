Reinstall app from WPinternals 2.92. Windows 10 mobile backup image on another device

Roll20 has announced a new mobile app for all your tabletop needs. This app will help you keep track of your character sheet and send all of your rolls directly to the virtual tabletop. This will be especially helpful for in person play, especially if you only have a small table to play on that real dice keep rolling off. I love using a digital character sheet for a variety of reasons. One, I won’t lose it, and two, it’s much easier to update health, spell usage, and equipment. With all the variety of games currently on Roll20 and sure to be announced during Roll20 Con, now is a great time to get acquainted with this service. The mobile app is available now on iOS and Android.

