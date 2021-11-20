ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Search for suspect in Daytona Beach homicide underway, police say

By Jack DeMarco
 4 days ago
Stock photo of crime scene tape. (Kali9/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

The homicide happened around 6 a.m. on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue in Daytona Beach, police said.

Police have not yet released the cause of death.

According to police, they are looking for a suspect but have not released any details at this time.

Police are working to contact the family of the victim, according to a news release.

This is an open investigation, and police will provide updates once they become available.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact RocesJoseph@dbpd.us or (386) 671-5246 regarding Case 210021588.

