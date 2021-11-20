ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Warren County reports highest daily COVID case count in Nov. 20 update

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Warren County has reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 47 recoveries since Friday. There are currently 586 active cases in the county. That is the highest daily case count and daily active case count in the county since the pandemic began.

Warren County COVID update Friday, Nov. 19
(Warren County Health Services)

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events.

Thirty-two of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, 1,185 of 44,572 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

Warren County tops COVID case count for second day in a row

Warren County recommends residents:

  • Get a COVID-19 vaccination
  • Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test
  • Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places
  • Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings
  • Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance
  • If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment
Washington County reports 92 new COVID cases, still has highest case percentage in NYS

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

  • November 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available.)
  • November 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.
  • December 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website . Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website .

NEWS10 ABC

New York state COVID update, November 24

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID on Wednesday. “The holiday season is a special time of year when we gather with our families and loved ones, but we’re also headed into a vulnerable time when more people are traveling, gathering indoors, and the chance of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Thanksgiving to spike COVID cases, say Vermont officials

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — Gov. Phil Scott signed legislation Tuesday giving towns in Vermont the authority to enact their own mask mandates. But at his weekly press briefing, Scott maintained his position that a broad statewide mandate is not necessary, saying the data shows the best tool to fight the coronavirus is vaccination. “To be […]
VERMONT STATE
