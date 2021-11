The Cowboys and the Chiefs could not be coming off of better weeks. After a tough loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys bounced back with a 43-3 laugher over the Falcons, whereas the Chiefs’ offense finally looked like itself against in a 41-14 win over the Raiders. With these two teams facing off against each other, it would be fair to expect a lot of offense on Sunday, particularly if they come in looking like they did last week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO