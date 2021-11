THE FLATS – Georgia Tech swimming and diving competed at Day 1 of the GT Invite. A strong showing from the freshman class sparked nine top times in program history. Freshman Mert Kilavuz, who already owns the 1000 free program record, came up 1.12 seconds short of the 500 free program record. Kilavuz is second in program history with a time of 4:17.59. He is behind Batur Ünlü in the record books. Ünlü also competed in the 500 free on the day turning in a time of 4:17.38.

6 DAYS AGO