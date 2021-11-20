3 arrests made in shooting that paralyzed young girl in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police have charged three men in connection to a drive-by shooting that paralyzed a young girl two ago in Henry County.

“We’re happy she’s alive because we didn’t know if she was going to make it,” Latrice Barnes said.

Barnes’ life changed on July 18, 2019 when her daughter Layla Kendall got caught up in someone else’s crossfire.

Layla was visiting a friend when police say someone started shooting on Pates Lake Way off Jonesboro Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting left the teen paralyzed from the chest down.

“It looks like they got out, knocked on the door - then proceeded to be away from the house, A good distance, and they just fired, just shot into the home and Layla was struck in the neck - which now resulted in her being paralyzed from the chest down,” Barnes said about surveillance video shown to her. “So, it’s heartbreaking. A daily struggle still - but mostly good days for her.”

Since then, investigators have been looking for the men responsible. In the last couple weeks, Henry County police obtained arrest warrants.

Henry County police charged Christopher Rogers, Marquez Kenon and Eddie Phillips. All three were already in jail for other crimes when police obtained the warrants.

All three are charged with aggravated assault. Layla’s family said they are relieved the suspects are locked up and won’t be able to do this to anyone else.

“It felt so amazing to know that Fulton County and Henry County officers were able to work together and get justice in the case and find these guys and apprehend them,” Barnes said.

Layla, now 14, remains paralyzed but that hasn’t ruined her spirit. Her mother said she is still a happy child who is always smiling and enjoying life.

“she helps out - she was a basketball player prior to so she helps out with the basketball team at her so high school she’s active and so yeah - she’s mentally doing great.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family purchase an elevator to put in their home for Layla.

©2021 Cox Media Group