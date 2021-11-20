ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Endorses 'DINO' Ryan Guillen as Texas Lawmaker Leaves Democrats for GOP

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
"He switched parties because of the Radical Left's ongoing destruction of our Country," the former president said of Guillen, a Texas state...

News/Talk KFYO

Newly Minted Texas Republican State Rep Endorsed by Former President Donald Trump

Friday evening, former President Donald Trump, through his Save America PAC, issued another endorsement in a Texas political campaign. Trump endorsed State Representative Ryan Guillen (pictured) for his re-election bid in 2022. Rep. Guillen recently switched parties from Democratic to Republican. "Congratulations to Texas State Representative Ryan Guillen on switching...
TEXAS STATE
