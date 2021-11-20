Tyce Thompson Expected To Be Out Long-Term

The Kings have had a significant hole on their back end since Drew Doughty suffered a knee injury late last month although, to their credit, they’ve managed to post a 7-4-1 record without him. At the time, it was announced that he was expected to miss at least eight weeks. It appears he is well ahead of schedule as NHL.com’s Dan Greenspan mentions that the veteran defenseman was back at practice on Friday, albeit in a non-contact sweater. The club was hoping he’d be able to resume skating at the six-week mark so he’s a couple of weeks ahead of schedule on that front. Head coach Todd McLellan cautioned that Doughty will need some time before he’s ready to play but it certainly looks like he could be suiting up for Los Angeles a little sooner than expected.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO