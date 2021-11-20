ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyce Thompson Expected To Be Out Long-Term

By Brian La Rose
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils will be without Tyce Thompson for the next little while as Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports (Twitter link) that the winger will be undergoing shoulder surgery at some point over the next few days. He...

