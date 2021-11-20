Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

Chesterton senior Bailey Ranta, fresh off a 12th-place individual finish and third-place team finish at the state cross country meet in Terre Haute, signs scholarship papers to attend the University of Toledo. Teammates, other students, her coaches, her parents, Dawn and Ron Ranta, principal Brent Martinson and athletic director Jeff Hamstra attended a signing ceremony at the school cafeteria Thursday afternoon. Ranta broke her own school cross country record in the 5K this season and will compete for the Trojans track and field team in the spring. As a seventh grader at Chesterton Middle School, Ranta wasn’t chosen to compete in the league meet because there were only so many seats on the bus. She said she contemplated giving up the sport at that point but was talked out of it by her father. Per an email she received from the Toledo athletic department, the blend of academic and athletic scholarship money she receives for her freshman year will be $34,526, enough to cover her tuition, room and board and fees.

CHESTERTON, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO