Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Toledo (2-1) vs. Charlotte (3-0) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Charlotte are set to face off in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Charlotte won against App State 67-66 on Thursday, while...

LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected During Overtime Win

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
NBA
Toledo Travels to West Virginia to Face Marshall on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's swimming and diving team travel to Marshall for its final non-conference meet of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 13. Race time is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcasted from ESPN+ in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium. Toledo holds the all-time dual record over Marshall, 4-1-0, and won the last meeting on Nov. 8, 2019 (180-100).
TOLEDO, OH
Charlotte faces Washington, looks for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (10-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Hornets are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 113.3 points and is...
NBA
UConn earns 'special' victory in Bahamas

Dan Hurley had little idea while in the midst of it that his team was playing in a college basketball classic Wednesday. The UConn men’s basketball coach thought it was more like a WWE steel cage match. Maybe a UFC octagon battle. “We knew two monsters were going to get...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ranta signs with Toledo

Chesterton senior Bailey Ranta, fresh off a 12th-place individual finish and third-place team finish at the state cross country meet in Terre Haute, signs scholarship papers to attend the University of Toledo. Teammates, other students, her coaches, her parents, Dawn and Ron Ranta, principal Brent Martinson and athletic director Jeff Hamstra attended a signing ceremony at the school cafeteria Thursday afternoon. Ranta broke her own school cross country record in the 5K this season and will compete for the Trojans track and field team in the spring. As a seventh grader at Chesterton Middle School, Ranta wasn’t chosen to compete in the league meet because there were only so many seats on the bus. She said she contemplated giving up the sport at that point but was talked out of it by her father. Per an email she received from the Toledo athletic department, the blend of academic and athletic scholarship money she receives for her freshman year will be $34,526, enough to cover her tuition, room and board and fees.
CHESTERTON, IN
NBA
College Basketball
Basketball
Houston Rockets
Sports
Bulls Ready 4 Battle In The Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team is headed for warmer weather as they travel to the Bahamas to take part in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at the Atlantis Resort, November 20-22. The Bulls will open play against the top team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. It is the second all-time meeting between the two schools. The Gamecocks defeated UB 79-63 in the Sweet 16 on March 24, 2018, at the Albany Times Union Center. UB's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Lele Grissett are the only members of either squad to have played in that game.
BUFFALO, NY
LA Galaxy to face Charlotte FC in expansion team’s first-ever home game

One team will enter MLS for the 2022 season, in Charlotte FC. Guess which team will be their first-ever competitive opponent in North Carolina?. You guessed it, the LA Galaxy, as announced by MLS on Thursday. The teams will square off at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, Mar. 5.
MLS
Who Will Pitt Face in Charlotte? Atlantic Division Clinching Scenarios

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has clinched a berth in the 2021 ACC Championship Game with the Panthers’ 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field on Saturday. Who will the Panthers face in two weeks in Charlotte? That’s still up in the air. Wake Forest still controls its own destiny, even after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
JSU set for opening contest in The Bahamas

JSU (1-2) previous played and defeated both Western Carolina and North Florida in Cancun, Mexico in 2018 as part of the Mayan Division Bracket of the Cancun Challenge that season. It enters this week's tournament coming off a tough 69-65 triple overtime setback at Troy last Tuesday. The Gamecocks were...
SPORTS
Fun in the Sun: Toledo men's basketball arrives in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A 4 a.m. wake-up call doesn’t sound so bad when the final destination is the Bahamas. Welcome to the Toledo men’s basketball team’s Saturday. The Rockets woke up while the moon was high and roosters slept, departing from the university at 4:30 a.m. for a flight to Atlanta, and then onto Nassau. Their Delta Boeing 737 touched down in the Bahamas at 1:45 p.m., just in time for a light practice at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Center.
BASKETBALL
Hot-shooting Toledo men's basketball soars past Charlotte in Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas isn’t just a tropical paradise. On Monday, it doubled as a shooter’s paradise. Toledo shot nearly 60 percent from the field, made 7 of 15 three-point attempts, and only missed six of its 31 free throws in a riveting 98-86 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
TOLEDO, OH
Taylor Heinicke Looking Forward to Facing ‘God of Charlotte' Cam Newton

Heinicke looking forward to facing 'God of Charlotte' Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Taylor Heinicke's return to Carolina is hardly the reason why Bank of America Stadium is expected to be packed on Sunday afternoon. That's because Cam Newton, who the Panthers signed last week, is expected...
NFL
Charlotte men's basketball looks to continue success in Bahamas

This season, Charlotte's men's basketball team is off to a hot start and is now sitting at 3-0. Charlotte won their last game by the skin of their teeth, beating App state by just one point. The last time the Niners started 3-0 was the 2016-17 season. The 49ers now...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSU stays perfect before Bahamas

The Cougars women’s basketball team earned another impressive win on Sunday, this time over the Idaho Vandals in the Battle of the Palouse, 73-59. This is the first time in program history that the Cougars started the year at 3-0 in three consecutive seasons. The Cougars had an impressive day as Tara Wallack, Johanna Teder, Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete had points in double digits.
PALOUSE, WA

