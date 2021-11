It’s been a bit of a stop-start season for Kanté — he’s yet to start two games in a row, both by choice and by force, for example — but he was absolutely dazzling in this game, against his old team. (Leicester often get this bit of credit, though he was there for just the one season and he’s now in his sixth (6th!) season at Chelsea, but I digress.)

