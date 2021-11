Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been more aggressive throwing downfield in the past two games, and head coach Mike Zimmer wants it to remain that way. Cousins said after Sunday’s 34-31 win over Green Bay at U.S. Bank Stadium that he made “a half-dozen throws there that were too aggressive.” There were two throws initially ruled interceptions by Packers safety Darnell Savage, but one was nullified by a roughing-the-passer call and one late in the game was ruled an incompletion following a replay. And there was a deep ball to Adam Thielen that the receiver broke up to prevent an interception.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO