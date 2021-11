Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have not come to a contract agreement after numerous months of discussion. Both parties seem to be willing to draw up a new deal, though the process is quite slow. Jackson has implied that he wants to be part of the Ravens for life, while the Baltimore organization has displayed their trust in the 24 year old as their quarterback for the long term. Yet due to a plethora of aspects, the contract has not yet been written up, per Jason La Confora of CBS Sports.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO