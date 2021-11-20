ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Quickly Set Up LibreOffice Writer to Run Like Microsoft Word

By Natalie Stewart
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of LibreOffice Writer's best features is that you can customize it. If you're used to Microsoft Word's settings and layout, making LibreOffice Writer look more like Word is a good idea. This guide will teach you how to do that in five easy steps. 1. Change to a...

www.makeuseof.com

Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
INTERNET
Silicon Republic

Meta teams up with Microsoft on Workplace

Two new integrations will see users of Workplace by Meta and Microsoft Teams be able to access video meetings and content hosted by each platform. Users of the work app Workplace by Meta will soon be able to communicate more easily with those working on Microsoft Teams after the company formerly known as Facebook announced two new integrations.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to check for Duplicate Text online using Microsoft Word

If you want to check duplicate text online using Word, it is possible to get the job done without using any third-party add-in now. You do not need to spend money on a duplicate text finder since Word can do the job pretty well. It is via the new Microsoft Editor included in the Word program a few months back.
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

FIX: Microsoft Office not opening [Word, Excel, PowerPoint]

Usually, when a program fails to start, it returns an error message letting the user know what’s happening. In this case, Microsoft Office is simply not opening. There are a few steps you can take in order to see where the issue is. They include opening the Task Manager or using Safe Mode.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Automate Microsoft Excel and Word Using Python

Integrate Excel with Word to generate automated reports seamlessly. Microsoft Excel and Word are without a shred of doubt the two most abundantly used software in the corporate and non-corporate world. They are practically synonymous with the term ‘work’ itself. Oftentimes, not a week goes by without us firing up the combination of the two and one way or another putting their goodness to use. While for the average daily purpose automation would not be solicited, there are times when automation can be a necessity. Namely, when you have a multitude of charts, figures, tables, and reports to generate, it can become an exceedingly tedious undertaking if you choose the manual route. Well, it doesn’t have to be that way. There is in fact a way to create a pipeline in Python where you can seamlessly integrate the two to produce spreadsheets in Excel and then transfer the results to Word to generate a report virtually instantaneously.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Microsoft Word keeps crashing on Windows 11/10

In this post, we will talk about the potential solutions to fix some common Microsoft Word crashing issues. Some users are complaining that they are experiencing issues with Microsoft Word. According to them, Microsoft Word crashes while doing several tasks, like saving a document, opening a document, copying and pasting the data, etc. If you experience such types of issues with Microsoft Word, this post may help you fix them.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

How to Set the Print Area in Microsoft Excel

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Windows 10 is a security disaster waiting to happen. How will Microsoft clean up its mess?

In less than four years, Microsoft will draw the final curtain on Windows 10 after a 10-year run. That news shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. The end date is defined as part of Microsoft's Modern Lifecycle Policy, and it's documented on the Microsoft Lifecycle page: "Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025."
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

How to Set Up Stripe With WooCommerce

Have you heard of Stripe? It’s a very popular software tool that lets you accept payments through a website. Stripe is well-known for its attractive design, easy to use interface, and good support. If you are creating an eCommerce site with WordPress, you should definitely consider using Stripe Payments to...
SOFTWARE
WebProNews

German State Switching to Linux and LibreOffice

The German state of Schleswig-Holstein is switching from Microsoft Office and Windows to LibreOffice and Linux. According to a LibreOffice blog post by Mike Saunders, the state plans to eventually end its dependance on proprietary software. Moving 25,000 computers to Linux and LibreOffice is a major step toward that goal.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Overlay Images in Microsoft Word

With her B.S. in Information Technology, Sandy worked for many years in the IT industry as a Project Manager, Department Manager, and PMO Lead. She learned how technology can enrich both professional and personal lives by using the right tools. And, she has shared those suggestions and how-tos on many websites over time. With thousands of articles under her belt, Sandy strives to help others use technology to their advantage. Read more...
SOFTWARE
PCWorld

Microsoft Edge adds quick password updates, efficiency mode

Microsoft said Thursday that it’s putting its own spin on an established Chrome feature, easy password updates, and bringing it to the Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft also said that it’s building an efficiency mode within Edge as well. Easy update is Microsoft’s way of solving the problem of a compromised...
SOFTWARE
windowsreport.com

Can’t edit a Word doc? Here are 7 quick fix solutions

Microsoft Word is the world's most well-known text document editor, but it is still software after all. The guide below will show you what to do if you cannot edit a Word document anymore. Given the importance of Microsoft Office products, we created an entire Microsoft Office Fix Hub. Need...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Microsoft updates the long-running Windows Media Player

Microsoft has announced that a new Media Player for Windows 11 will be released to all Windows Insiders. The software is designed to play both audio and video files and features an interface that is consistent with Windows 11. Media Player will showcase vibrant album art and artist pictures during...
SOFTWARE
moneytalksnews.com

Microsoft Word Course: Free

It's a savings of at least $19 and "free" is always a great deal for learning a new skill. Shop Now at TradePub Tips Requires email to fulfill request. Features intractive simulations learn formatting, document design, shortcuts & more.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Alternatives to Samsung Notes

Samsung Notes is a handy little app for your phone that lets you take quick, on-the-go notes, and record voice memos. It's a nice addition to Samsung Galaxy devices but if you need something a bit more extensive, we've showcased some of the most popular alternatives that still put choice back into your hands.
ELECTRONICS
r-bloggers.com

How to go from R to nice tables in Microsoft Word

[This article was first published on R on R (for ecology), and kindly contributed to R-bloggers]. (You can report issue about the content on this page here) Want to share your content on R-bloggers? click here if you have a blog, or here if you don't. As scientists, we often...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 8 Best Software for Digital Illustrators

To succeed as a digital illustrator, you need professional tools beyond paper, pencil, and paint. There are various useful pieces of tech, but the most important is the software you use to create your art. Here, we discuss the eight best software for digital illustrators that provide the necessary tools...
SOFTWARE

