Good morning, Camden Chatters. MLB is handing out its major awards all this week, beginning yesterday with the announcement of the Rookie of the Year winners. We already knew from last week’s unveiling of the finalists that the Orioles’ Ryan Mountcastle wouldn’t be winning, or finishing in the top three, of the AL ROY vote. Last night we found out exactly where he landed in the final vote: sixth place, garnering a pair of second-place votes and four for third place. Though he had his vocal proponents in Birdland, Mountcastle didn’t garner a first-place vote on any of the 30 ballots from BBWAA members, and the Rays’ Randy Arozarena won in a landslide.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO