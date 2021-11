Golden Guardians Academy top laner Niles has retired from professional League of Legends after just one season, he announced today. Niles’ decision to retire was based mainly on his homesickness and desire to spend time with his family. In a video posted to his personal Twitter account today, Niles mentioned that he had only seen his parents once over the course of the last nine months while he’s trained with Golden Guardians in Los Angeles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO