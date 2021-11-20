ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-880 in Oakland

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RnPon_0d2pC1Hy00

OAKLAND (BCN) — Authorities are seeking witnesses to a fatal hit-and-run collision on southbound Interstate 880 near the Hegenberger Road offramp in Oakland Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 7:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene and found an unresponsive adult woman with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakland office at (510) 457-2875 or to call CHP’s investigative tip line at (800) TELL-CHP (800-835-5247).

The involved vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

The identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed. Inquiries as to who she was should be directed to the Alameda County Coroner’s office.

Copyright © 2021 by Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Accidents
Oakland, CA
Sports
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

San Francisco police investigate late night homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened late Tuesday night in San Francisco. Police officers from the Tenderloin station responded to the area of Larkin St and Golden Gate Ave just after 11 p.m. for a shooting. The victim died of their injuries. The police report says it was a woman […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Chp Oakland#Bay City News Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KRON4 News

14-year-old stole car, escaped juvenile detention camp

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after hundreds of packages found ‘thrown off ravine’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx. According to BCSO, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.” At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy