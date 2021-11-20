GameDay Prediction: Indiana's Disappointing Run at Memorial Stadium Comes To an End

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — And so here we are, the end of the line for Indiana's football team. It's the final home game of the year in this disappointing 2021 season, one that started with such promise and is ending with a massive thud.

Is there one more THUD?

The Hoosiers, who are 2-8 on the year and 0-7 in the Big Ten, have lost six straight games. A big reason why has been a slew of injuries, most critical at quarterback, and it has led to major problems on the offensive end. They are 1-4 at home, with the only win coming against Idaho way back in early September.

And here comes Minnesota now for the last home game of the year at Memorial Stadium. The Gophers are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big Ten, and they still have a lot to play for.

It's a flex game on the Big Ten Network

I'm still trying to figure out if Indiana is still playing for something. Indiana coach Tom Allen has said all the right things all week, saying that because it's Senior Day, that the intensity level will remain high and his team will play well.

The hard part of that, though, was that he said the same thing last week — and the Hoosiers lost to Rutgers 38-3.

Trying to make a prediction on this game isn't easy, because this group of players — despite this difficult season — have accomplished a lot here at Indiana during their careers. There was the eight-win season in 2019, the first since the 1980s, and the 6-1 Big Ten season a year ago, the best since 1945.

Those are MAJOR accomplishments that this disappointing season do not erase. I'll argue with you naysayers forever about that.

But about today?

Well, sadly, I think we're looking at more of the same.

It's very likely that true freshman Donaven McCulley will start again at quarterback. He's played in five games so far, all losses, and he's really struggled to make plays. He's just 32-for-75 passing (42 percent) and he's played like a true freshman who just arrived on campus this summer.

Throw in this nugget, too: Last week, NONE of the four running backs on Indiana's preseason depth chart were available for the game, Stephen Carr and David Ellis out with injuries, and Sampson James and Tim Baldwin Jr., who quit on their teammates and entered the transfer portal.

Indiana is playing with a true freshman at quarterback and walk-ons at running back. It's been a recipe for disaster.

The same still applies today. I just can't see Indiana scoring many points. I'd say two scoring drives at best. And Minnesota is good enough on offense that they'll score some points on Indiana's middling defense.

I would love for it to be different, but this is a season that just needs to reach the finish line. Minnesota is now an 8-point favorite on gameday, after opening as a 6-point favorite on Monday.

There's a reason why the line is going up. Because right now, Minnesota is the better team.

The final home prediction of the year: I'm going with Minnesota 27, Indiana 10.

