Animals

MS HORSE ADOPTION

deltanews.tv
 4 days ago

Muleshoe Ranch in Black Hawk, MS is having an open house on...

www.deltanews.tv

primepublishers.com

HALLOWEEN HORSE SHOW

Another farm in Woodbury held its annual fun filled Halloween Horse Show on Sunday, October 31 hosted by trainers Sue Peterson and Cyndi Jaret. Fun, family and candy ruled the day. The festivities were topped off by a costume parade. After not being able to hold the show last year due to covid issues, all the horses, ghosts and goblins were thrilled to be back. Pictured (from left), farm/owner-trainer Sue Peterson, 5-year old Millie Slason aboard Just Terrific, Nonnewaug freshman Chloe Walsh and trainer Cyndi Jaret.
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Star

Horse packing in years past

A few days ago, when the rain continued to fall and there was nothing much to do, I was checking my e-mails and discovered a video on the Savage Arms site. It was quite informative, but at the end several other videos caught my attention. One was a caribou hunt on horseback in the northern part of British Columbia. As I watched, it brought back many wonderful memories from my past.
ANIMALS
pinecountynews.com

Hang with the Horses

Join Changing Gaits Inc., of Brook Park from 1 to 4 p.m. to Hang With the Horses on Give to the Max Day. Hot chocolate and cookies provided. Join Changing Gaits Inc. in their heated arena and have some fun with the horses as a they count down their GTM fundraising efforts to raise $60,000 to feed and care for the equine therapy horses at Changing Gaits, Inc. This is a free event at 27274 Monument Rd., Book Park.
BROOK PARK, MN
#Horse#Open House#Muleshoe Ranch#Ms
Newnan Times-Herald

If you bring a horse to school …

If you bring a horse to school, students are going to get a hands-on experience many have never had. That’s what happened when Roberta Prince – 4-H program assistant at the UGA Coweta Extension Office – and Kailey Prince recently visited Ruth Hill Elementary School with their American Quarter Horse, Double Dose of Hot Shot.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
TheHorse.com

Poll: Body Clipping Horses

Tell us more about your answer in the comments below! Users must be logged in to their free account on TheHorse.com to comment. I do a bib clip on my horse each winter as I do lots of riding. I wouldn’t do this however, he does get quite wet with sweat. He is blanketed because of the loss of hair. He wears a lightweight blanket and is quite comfortable.
ANIMALS
Post Register

Wild horse gathering planned

About 4o wild horses are expected to be culled from the Challis wild horse herd management area for the Bureau of Land Management’s their wild horse and burro program and to reduce the herd size. Horses will be gathered with bait and water traps, according to Heather Tiel-Nelson of the...
CHALLIS, ID
WHYY

The Last Diving Horse in America

For decades, Atlantic City’s Steel Pier featured High Diving Horses, a death-defying boardwalk stunt that featured the animals jumping from platforms as high as 40 feet into a water tank, straddled by a trained “diving girl”. While many spectators flocked to the pier to marvel at the show, it was eventually deemed a cruel sport and shut down after public outcry in the late 1970s. When the last remaining Steel Pier Diving Horse, Gamal, went on the auction block, animal rescue advocate CYNTHIA BRANIGAN gained a new friend – an animal that would soon trust her and leave a lasting impact on her life and work. She joins us to discuss her new book, The Last Diving Horse in America: Rescuing Gamal and Other Animals – Lessons in Living and Loving.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Horse briefs

Doug Payne will conduct a two-part jumping clinic Nov. 20 to 21 in Hume. The highest-placed American event rider at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, Payne will teach levels ranging from intro to preliminary. He’ll work on show jumping exercises on Saturday and cross-country skills on Sunday. An indoor arena is available for one or both days if the weather requires it.
ANIMALS
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
deltanews.tv

Free Thanksgiving Meals

A delta restaurant is offering free Thanksgiving meals. Cafe "Dat Taste of New Orleans" will give 20 turkeys and fixings on Wednesday (November 24th). You must be a resident of Washington County, and have a valid ID. The limit is 1 per person. The giveaway begins at 4 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WRDW-TV

Focused on balance: horses and pilates

Local 28-year-old discharged after three-month COVID fight: ‘Cherish every day things’. Cool and dry weekend. Freeze Watch Sunday morning. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m.
PETS
knuj.net

Veterinarian details horses concerns

A New Ulm veterinarian who toured a rural Sleepy Eye horse riding and training facility with a Brown County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy in November 2020 testified in the trial of 44-year-old rural Sleepy Eye woman in Brown County District Court Friday. Candi J. Lemarr of Sapphire Equestrian Farm, faces 20 misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment in the trial that began Tuesday, Nov. 16. After the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about her horses being in an emaciated condition from an individual who boarded horses at the farm, Dr. Nancy Peterson and Brown County Chief Deputy Jeremy Reed toured the facility and discussed the matter before seven horses and three donkeys were seized. The animals were transported to the Minnesota Hooved Animal Rescue Foundation in Zimmerman.
BROWN COUNTY, MN
nbc24.com

Horses helping to heal veterans

SWANTON, Ohio — HOOVES is a local organization that works to transform veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder into post-traumatic growth. Amanda Held, the founder and executive director of HOOVES, said this program changes the lives of veterans in our community. While there are many resources for veterans, the resources are...
SWANTON, OH
TheHorse.com

Oklahoma Horse Confirmed With WNV

On Oct. 29, officials at the Oklahoma State Veterinary Office confirmed a 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding from Washington County with West Nile virus (WNV). The gelding, who was not vaccinated against WNV, first experienced clinical signs on Oct. 23. Signs included muscle fasciculations and stiff gait. He is reported as recovering.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Portland Tribune

Horse riders honor heroes

Estacada High School seniors Amber Haggstrom and Jasmine Fairchild paraded through town to show support on Veterans Day. On a recent morning, two Estacada High School seniors made their way through town on horseback while carrying an American flag. In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, Amber Haggstrom...
ESTACADA, OR
Urbana Citizen

Holiday Horse Parade returns

The annual Holiday Horse Parade heralding the arrival of Santa Claus will be held this year on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year’s big day is November 26. The Monument Square District, along with other local businesses and horse enthusiasts, are again sponsoring the community’s horse parade. This fun, annual tradition took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, but the organization is ready to be back in 2021 to escort the Jolly Old Elf to Santa Land (Oxner’s General Store).
URBANA, OH

