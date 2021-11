Parades at theme parks are one of the great things to experience while you’re at a Disney Park, and the best parades are during the nighttime. This is just fact. By definition a night parade requires impressive lighting and that has made Disneyland and Disney World popular places over the years thanks to parades like the Main Street Electrical Parade and SpectroMagic. Recently Disneyland has teased that the Main Street Electrical parade is returning to the parks, but Disney World may not be getting left out, as a new rumor indicates that Paint the Night, a nighttime parade made popular at Disneyland may be getting ready to make its Disney World debut.

TRAVEL ・ 8 DAYS AGO