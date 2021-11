Every player’s journey to revisiting Sinnoh is coming back at the end of this week with the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In order to prepare, Nintendo has shared the official overview trailer that goes over what to expect, changes and more as trainers start their journey. New trainers always begin with their starter before branching out into the world to catch new Pokémon, fight friends and enemies alike and eventually uncover just what’s going on to cause issue with legendary Pokémon said to exist in the region. Those wanting more can seek out Pokémon contests, or explore the Grand Underground and find all sorts of goodies that await them including some Pokémon not found normally.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO