Can ordinariness be a superpower? It seems improbable—like a superhero forgoing a cape or opting not to wear their underpants on the outside. But the Volkswagen Golf GTI's greatest strength has always been that it does the everyday so well that it's special. Well before the new eighth-generation car arrived, the GTI was one of our most awarded 10Besters, often in conjunction with a Jetta or Golf sibling. This marks its 16th appearance since 1983. It has never been difficult to see its appeal: a bona fide German performance car with an affordable price—the $30,540 base figure qualifies by the overwrought standards of the current market—plus the practicality of five seats, good fuel economy, and more cabin volume than some compact crossovers.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO