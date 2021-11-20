ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Kanawha County woman sentenced to probation on voter fraud charges

By Isaac Taylor
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Kanawha County woman has been sentenced to six months of probation on voter fraud charges after election officials flagged an address change of an individual who died in 2020.

According to officials, Elizabeth Durham has been sentenced by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to one charge of petit larceny and one charge of unlawful voter registration. She received a 30-day sentence, which was suspended for six months of probation.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, the Kanawha County Clerk had declined the voter registration change so that they could investigate it further after election officials flagged it.

Durham was arrested in Oct. 2021 on a larger fraud scheme that was connected by detectives and the Secretary of State Office, Warner says. Durham was charged with five felonies including one count of computer fraud in the attempt to unlawfully register to vote and four counts involving check fraud, authorities say.

On Nov. 10, 2021, The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Durham reached a plea agreement where she pled no contest to one charge of petit larceny and one charge of unlawful voter registration.

Warner says that in conjunction with Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick’s Office, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Randall Sampson of the Attorney General’s Office, “led to a quick conviction,” and that the Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks take any voter fraud allegation, “very seriously.”

According to the Secretary of State Office, the case against Elizabeth Durham is the sixth fraud case that has led to a conviction by Mac Warner’s office.

