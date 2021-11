NAACP President Derrick Johnson said that the Kyle Rittenhouse trial amounted to a “warning shot” for Black communities across the country that “vigilante justice is allowed.” At least “in particular communities,” he said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation on Sunday, days after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges. Johnson said it’s particularly difficult for Black Americans to accept the verdict in the trial when it represents such a huge contrast with their own experiences with the justice system.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO