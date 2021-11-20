ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leaders Forest Green ease to victory at Hartlepool

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Forest Green cruised to a 3-1 win at 10-man Hartlepool to stay top of League Two.

Unbeaten away from home this season, Rob Edwards’ side made it six wins on the road thanks to a dominant first-half performance.

It took them just four minutes to go ahead, a near-post corner being nodded in from close range by Jordan Moore-Taylor.

Pools did have a couple of half-chances but some organised defending kept them out.

Rovers doubled their advantage just before the half-hour mark. Matthew Stevens was played in and when his shot came back off the bar, skipper Jamille Matt bundled in.

They almost made it three, only a great block from keeper Ben Killip denying Jack Aitchison’s foray into the area.

But on 45 minutes they got a third as Stevens had time to turn and fire in low off the post.

Pools pulled one back after 80 minutes as Nicky Featherstone scored from the spot after Joe Grey was pushed over in the area.

They home side then had Jamie Sterry sent off for violent conduct during a melee after 88 minutes.

Related
newschain

Dom Telford strikes late to hand Newport victory at Hartlepool

Dom Telford’s stoppage-time header earned Newport a third straight win as County ended Hartlepool’s unbeaten home record with a 2-1 win at Victoria Park. Three minutes into injury time, Exiles striker Telford stooped to head home from close range and sink managerless Pools. The Exiles soon took control in the...
SOCCER
newschain

Arsenal ease to 5-1 victory over Danish side HB Koge

Arsenal stormed to a 5-1 thrashing of HB Koge in the group stages of the Women’s Champions League in Denmark. Jonas Eidevall’s side carried their impressive domestic form from the Women’s Super League, in which they have yet to drop a point, into the Champions League to show that their 5-0 defeat to Barcelona last month was little more than a blip.
SOCCER
newschain

Hartlepool without injured Gavan Holohan for Newport visit

Gavan Holohan has been ruled out of Hartlepool’s clash with Newport on Friday night. The midfielder has not recovered from a knock sustained during Pools’ 2-2 FA Cup draw at home to Wycombe last weekend. Full-back Jamie Sterry is “touch and go” to make his return from a hamstring injury,...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Nicky Featherstone
Jack Aitchison
Jamie Sterry
Stubborn Hartlepool stun League One Wycombe

Wycombe were made to pay for a host of missed chances as Mark Cullen’s first-half strike was enough to send Sky Bet League Two Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup. Cullen had opened the scoring in the original tie and repeated the feat midway through the first...
SOCCER
Winston-Salem Journal

Wake Forest starts the season with an opening home victory

A recap of Wake Forest's 77-59 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday in Joel Coliseum. The Deacons set their cruise control by taking off in the first half. Wake Forest streaked to a halftime lead of 46-18, spreading the scoring load. Five players — Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia, Alondes Williams, Cam Hildreth and Khadim Sy — all had at least seven points in the first half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
newschain

Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon’s clash with Hartlepool

Harry McKirdy is expected to come straight back into Swindon’s starting line-up for the clash with Hartlepool. Forward McKirdy served a one-match suspension on Saturday after accumulating five yellow cards. Brentford loanee Alex Gilbert came in for McKirdy as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Newport and is...
SOCCER
#Hartlepool#Leaders Forest Green
newschain

Forest Green at full strength for Barrow clash

Forest Green will have a fully fit squad to choose from heading into the visit of Barrow. Sadou Diallo will be looking to keep his place in the side after making his first league start of the season in their 3-1 win over Hartlepool. Dan Sweeney returned to the bench...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Leaders Chelsea cruise to impressive victory at Leicester

Premier League leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester on Saturday. First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break. The European champions could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Swindon Town 3-1 Hartlepool United

Jack Payne struck in stoppage time to seal Swindon's win at home to Hartlepool as the Robins moved into the automatic promotion places. Wales international Jonny Williams and Tyreece Simpson were also on target for the hosts at the County Ground. Confusion broke out in the 28th minute as Hartlepool...
SOCCER
newschain

Russell Martin refuses to take credit for impact of subs against Barnsley

Swansea manager Russell Martin refused to take credit for the impact of substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Manning during his team’s 2-0 win at Barnsley. Ntcham broke the deadlock in a tight contest at Oakwell on 74 minutes from a Manning cross, paving the way for Jamie Paterson to put the outcome beyond doubt with a second goal from the game’s next attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Poya Asbaghi gets off to a losing start as Barnsley boss

Second-half goals from Swansea pair Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson ensured new Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi’s tenure started with a 10th defeat in 11 matches. The result also meant the Tykes have now failed to beat the Swans in the last 15 meetings between the two teams since the 2006 League One play-off final that was decided on penalties at the Millennium Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership. Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tony Mowbray happy with young players after emphatic win against Peterborough

Tony Mowbray praised the mentality of Blackburn’s “exciting young team” after they thumped Peterborough 4-0 to move within a point of the play-offs. They had the game wrapped up after racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Harry Pickering’s looping header, Ben Brereton Diaz’s tap-in after Tyrhys Dolan retrieved possession, and Darragh Lenihan’s emphatic far-post header.
SOCCER
