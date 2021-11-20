ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd thrashed at Watford as Steven Gerrard off to winning start as Villa boss

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Manchester United were thumped 4-1 at Watford.

The United manager’s job was already in the spotlight prior to the trip to Vicarage Road and goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis may have sealed his fate.

Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the visitors shortly after being sent on at half-time to make the score 2-1, but a red card for defender Harry Maguire summed up a horrendous afternoon for Solskjaer and his side.

Steven Gerrard made a winning start as his first game as Aston Villa boss saw Brighton beaten 2-0.

Steven Gerrard got off to a winning start (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Gerrard, who left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, got Villa Park bouncing again with two late goals.

Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a lovely curling effort after 84 minutes before Tyrone Mings lashed home a second goal two minutes from time.

Smith’s first match in charge of Norwich saw the Canaries beat Southampton 2-1.

They fell behind after only four minutes to a goal from Che Adams, but Teemu Pukki hauled them level almost immediately.

Then with 11 minutes remaining defender Grant Hanley rose above the Saints’ defence to head the winner.

Eddie Howe was the only one of the trio of new bosses not to pick up a victory following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Brentford.

Howe, watching from home after a positive Covid test, saw Newcastle take an early lead when Jamaal Lascelles nodded in from Matt Ritchie’s corner.

But that lead lasted just 75 seconds as Ivan Toney took advantage of Karl Darlow’s mistake.

The visitors went ahead after 31 minutes when Sergi Canos’ back-post cross found fellow wing-back Rico Henry, but Joelinton levelled eight minutes later.

Brentford went ahead once more when substitute Frank Onyeka’s shot was deflected past Darlow, but Allan Saint-Maximin rescued a point for Howe.

N’golo Kante was on target for Chelsea (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester.

First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.

The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a 3-3 draw.

Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.

Christian Benteke scored twice, either side of headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood before Marc Guehi gave the visitors the lead at the break.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham’s four-game winning run with a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

Related
newschain

Tracey Crouch: Independent regulator would have tested Newcastle takeover more

Tracey Crouch believes the Newcastle takeover would have been “stress-tested more” by the independent regulator proposed in the fan-led review. Crouch chaired the review panel which has published 47 recommendations designed to make English football more sustainable. Central to the proposals is the creation of an Independent Regulator for English...
UEFA
newschain

Poya Asbaghi gets off to a losing start as Barnsley boss

Second-half goals from Swansea pair Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson ensured new Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi’s tenure started with a 10th defeat in 11 matches. The result also meant the Tykes have now failed to beat the Swans in the last 15 meetings between the two teams since the 2006 League One play-off final that was decided on penalties at the Millennium Stadium.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jamaal Lascelles
Person
Karl Darlow
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Eddie Howe
punditarena.com

Steven Gerrard confirmed as Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard has confirmed his move to Aston Villa from Glasgow Rangers. “The Board of Aston Villa are delighted to appoint Steven as our new Head Coach. “Since moving into coaching after his illustrious playing career, Steven began by managing and developing top young players in the Liverpool FC Academy which is experience we value highly at Aston Villa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa appoint Steven Gerrard: The inside track on the new boss

Steven Gerrard is the new man at the helm at Villa Park following his appointment as head coach, but what can fans expect from him?. We spoke with Scottish football expert Stuart Hodge to get his take on the appointment and whether the former Liverpool captain can bring success to B6.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Gunnar#United#Vicarage Road#Canaries#Covid
SB Nation

What can we expect from Steven Gerrard? Rangers fan Stewart gives honest views of new Villa boss

7500: How’s your season going then - confident of retaining the SPFL title?. Stewart Franklin: Our position at the top of the table is somewhat deceiving as we’re not hitting the heights of last season. However, that was somewhat exceptional in terms of our defensive stats in particular, so it’s not a huge surprise to see our form dip; especially with key players injured over the course of the campaign so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Aston Villa Boss And Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard States That He Was Willing To Start From The Bottom Unlike Some Other Managers

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says fellow pros have gone into management and coaching in the wrong way and starting at Liverpool academy started his new career perfectly. The Liverpool legend started his managerial career with Liverpool's youth team before taking a huge step as he became Rangers manager. This...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard employs authenticity and pragmatism to make dream start at Aston Villa

Much like his major rival for the title of Liverpool’s greatest ever player, Steven Gerrard’s natural expression is not one of joy. Kenny Dalglish’s beaming grin only tended to emerge with goals; so, too, the moments Gerrard traded the furrowed brow for the unconfined, air-punching delight. There was an instant when Ollie Watkins scored the first goal of his spell at Aston Villa when he started to set off along the touchline. It was faster than a toiling Danny Ings had moved all day. It was a reminder of the explosiveness that powered Gerrard to brilliance.“I’m excited,” he said. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
