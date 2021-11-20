Walsall and Rochdale share spoils from League Two goalless stalemate

Neither side could find the moment of quality to settle a frantic stalemate as Walsall and Rochdale shared the spoils from a goalless draw in League Two.

The Saddlers had the better chances in an even first half, Conor Wilkinson threading through the Dale backline to release George Miller who blasted at goalkeeper Jay Lynch’s midriff when one-on-one.

Jack Earing waltzed through two challenges with style to find Tyrese Shade, whose shot was blocked by Corey O’Keeffe with the recycled ball lashed towards goal on the half-volley by Miller and beaten away by Lynch.

Rochdale gradually grew into the second half with Liam Kelly forcing a low save from Carl Rushworth before O’Keeffe had three good chances in as many minutes.

The wing-back effortlessly scythed inside challenges only to lift the ball narrowly over on the run with 66 minutes on the clock before going even closer a minute later, thumping the underside of the crossbar having been picked out on the right by Josh Andrews.

O’Keeffe’s third opportunity – again on the break – saw Manny Monthe slide in with a last-gasp block.

The match pinged from end to end late on with Earing’s swing shovelled away by Lynch nine minutes from time but there was to be no breakthrough.

