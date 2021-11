Interconference rivals the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks square off tonight at the State Farm Arena. The Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling so far this season and enter this game with a 6-10 record ad rank next to last in offensive efficiency. The team is coming off a road loss to the Boston Celtics 111-105 but managed to cover +9.5. Lu Dort led the Thunder with 16 points on 5-for-15 shooting and four rebounds. It is clear that the Thunder are in the midst of a rebuild and will struggle to find wins moving forward.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO