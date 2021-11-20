Marcus Harness nets late Portsmouth winner against AFC Wimbledon

Marcus Harness scored a dramatic late winner as Portsmouth came from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1.

Ollie Palmer put the visitors in front from the penalty spot, but Michael Jacobs restored parity before Harness’ 89th-minute winner.

Jacobs had the home side’s best chance early on after a neat flick from Harness but was denied by a smart save from Nik Tzanev.

The Dons did have a decent opportunity of their own soon after when Palmer’s speculative effort was comfortably saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Palmer opened the scoring from the spot in the 24th minute after Ronan Curtis was penalised for a foul on Nesta Guinness-Walker in the 18-yard box.

However, Jacobs slotted home after 63 minutes to make it 1-1, and Pompey claimed all three points a minute from time when Joe Morrell found the in-form Harness, who netted his seventh league goal of the season with a fine finish.

The hosts are now unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox