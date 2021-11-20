ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds: Pittsburgh Cools Down Toronto

By Thomas Snodgrass
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins are just 2-5 in their last seven games, but the offense put on a big show in their last contest, beating the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, 6-0. Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of the season after missing a chunk of time recovering from wrist surgery, and then...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Look To Stay Awake vs Most Boring Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs are absolutely flying. Fresh off a 3-0 win over the Flyers on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Calgary Flames tonight, before playing Buffalo tomorrow. I am not one for complaining, but back-to-back games in two different countries, 24 hours apart is total...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
chatsports.com

Expect the Toronto Maple Leafs to Lose on Saturday Night

The Buffalo Sabres turn into the best team in the league when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, so expect the buds to lose on Saturday night. For whatever reason, no matter how good or bad either team is, the Buffalo Sabres always seem to get the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs when they’re at home. It’s been 1.5 years since the Leafs have played in Buffalo, so many fans may forget just how dominant the Sabres are against Toronto.
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:. Watch Now: Related Video.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs Prediction#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Montreal Canadiens#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Maple Leafs#The Florida Panthers#The Atlantic Division#Campbell#Wynnbet Sportsbook
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Will Be Well Represented At the Winter Olympics

The Toronto Maple Leafs look like they will have a lot of representation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. With Christmas only six weeks away, it means we are getting closer to the Winter Olympics in February. The Winter Olympics are always exciting for hockey fans because we...
NHL
FanSided

Predators vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds: Nashville's Defense Makes Them Good Underdog Bet

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to keep their hot streak alive tonight when they host the Nashville Predators in Tuesday night NHL action. The Leafs have gone 8-1 in their last nine games, and currently sit in second place in the Atlantic Division with a 10-5-1 record. Nashville, who has won its last three games, is in a similar position as Toronto, sitting in second place in the Central Division with a 9-5-1 record.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Ducks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Pittsburgh Penguins looking for a backup goaltender? Meanwhile, is Sidney Crosby going to receive any supplemental discipline for throwing a Washington Capitals player to the ice? There are questions about who the Anaheim Ducks should move if they embrace a rebuild and the Toronto Maple Leafs are concerned about playing time for a couple of key players.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds: Hot Goaltenders Equals Less Scoring

Both the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs enter tonight's matchup tied for fourth with 23 points on the season; trailing only Florida, Washington and Carolina. Both teams are on a four-game win streak heading into Thursday night, but Toronto looks like the hottest team in hockey at the moment, going 9-1-0 over their last 10 games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Game #17: New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Open Thread

After dispatching the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, the Rangers will be making their final trip of the season into Toronto, as they’ll square off with the Maple Leafs for the second this this season. New York’s first trip saw Igor Shesterkin singlehandedly steal two points for the Blueshirts, making 40 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory. Toronto has gone 9-4-0 since that defeat, with all nine of their wins coming in their last ten games.
NHL
chatsports.com

The Royal Sampler: The Toronto Maple Leafs Win Again

Reminding us that he once had a 20 goal season (and was robbed of the Norris) Morgan Rielly scored twice to move the Toronto Maple Leafs past the New York Rangers on Thursday night. The New York Rangers previously beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in a game that was as...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 18. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for the Blueshirts, Artemi Panarin netted the winning goal in overtime and Igor Shesterkin saved 40 of the 41 shots he faced. Jack Campbell saved 21 of the 23 shots he encountered for the Maple Leafs. Both the Rangers and the Maple Leafs have good records currently as the former is 10-3-3 and in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The latter is 11-5-1 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. Let’s take a look at some storylines for both teams heading into tonight’s matchup.
NHL
chatsports.com

Rangers vs. Maple Leafs: Rangers Fall Short Of Comeback Bid In Toronto

The New York Rangers fell short of an impressive comeback bid this evening as they were defeated 2-1 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. New York came alive in the third period and pulled within a goal of tying the game with a goal coming from Dryden Hunt. However, the Rangers simply ran out of time after swarming the Maple Leafs for a majority of the third period.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game #17: Sid Progressing, Lines & What to Watch vs. Maple Leafs

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-4) are square after 16 games. They’re already seven points behind third-place New York Rangers in the Metro Division but only two points back of the Columbus Blue Jackets for a wild-card position. The Penguins will have their hands full on Saturday night in front of a national Hockey Night in Canada audience when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs (11-5-1).
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Are Seeking Redemption Tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on a quest for redemption. The Toronto Maple Leafs will be playing the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight for the second time this year, and they will be hoping for a much different result. When the two teams met earlier this season, the Leafs were coming off...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Penguins at Maple Leafs

TV: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet One; Radio: TSN 1050. To a slow-starting team affected by injuries and COVID-19, add the distraction of a possible ownership change. The familial close-knit Mario Lemieux era might be at an end or at least altered with Boston-based Fenway Sports Group finalizing plans to buy the club. The shock has worn off and the team got down to business, romping 6-0 over Montreal on Thursday, reversing three straight losses. Twelve different Penguins had a point with Sidney Crosby opening the scoring with his first goal of the year in his fourth game. It followed a strong finish despite losing to Buffalo and a reminder to the hot Maple Leafs not to sit back. Crosby has 63 points in 45 games in his prolific career against Toronto.
NHL
FanSided

FanSided

190K+
Followers
379K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy