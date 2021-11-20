Penguins vs. Maple Leafs Prediction and Odds: Pittsburgh Cools Down Toronto

The New York Rangers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second time this season. The Rangers defeated the Maple Leafs 2-1 in overtime on Oct. 18. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for the Blueshirts, Artemi Panarin netted the winning goal in overtime and Igor Shesterkin saved 40 of the 41 shots he faced. Jack Campbell saved 21 of the 23 shots he encountered for the Maple Leafs. Both the Rangers and the Maple Leafs have good records currently as the former is 10-3-3 and in third place in the Metropolitan Division. The latter is 11-5-1 and in second place in the Atlantic Division. Let’s take a look at some storylines for both teams heading into tonight’s matchup.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO