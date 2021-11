Tom Brady is famous for his restrictive diet, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, the NFL star says all his rules go out the window. Brady, 44, revealed on Monday's episode his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that he eats whatever he wants on Thanksgiving Day. During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Brady said he is "just like everyone else" when he sits down for a Thanksgiving meal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO