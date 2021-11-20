ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nick Saban sends strong message to Alabama football fans for Arkansas game

By Alicia de Artola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHead coach Nick Saban urged Alabama football fans to understand how important the atmosphere they create at games can be ahead of the Arkansas game. In getting ready for Alabama’s matchup with Arkansas, Nick Saban is focusing on the mentality of his program. He called out his players about...

FanSided

LSU Football could hire college football’s next Nick Saban

LSU football is currently searching for a new head coach to replace Ed Orgeron, who won’t return to Baton Rouge after the 2021 season. And they might be in a position where they could hire college football’s next version of Nick Saban. This could be a unique opportunity for LSU...
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban gives stern warning regarding the Arkansas Razorbacks

In Wednesday’s press conference, Alabama head coach Nick Saban gave his team a strong warning about the talent of their upcoming opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks. “I think we’re playing a really great team that has a trademark of intangibles, great toughness, gives great effort, hits you in the mouth every chance they get,” Saban said.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Sporting News

Florida's 6 best coaching candidates to replace Dan Mullen, from Bill O'Brien to Lane Kiffin

Florida fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday as the Gators' disappointing 2021 season nears its end. ESPN first reported the move on the heels of a 24-23 loss to Missouri on Saturday, Mullen's fifth straight loss to a Power 5 opponent. Florida is 5-6 and will need to beat rival Florida State in Week 13 in order to salvage bowl eligibility. A loss to FSU would mark the Gators' first bowl miss since 2017.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Auburn game week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters via Zoom on Monday, the first day of Auburn game week. Below is everything he said to open the 12th game week of the season. "After reviewing the Arkansas game, we did a lot of really good things in the game, made a lot of explosive plays. Really controlled the tempo of the game on offense. But -- there's always a little but I guess -- we made some critical mistakes in the game, whether it was on special teams, offense, defense, that never allowed us to really put the game away. Those are things that we obviously need to correct as I said after the game and things we will certainly address with our players. And I'm sure our players want to make sure they get it right, and they're going to work hard to do it.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

What Saban said about fatal wreck involving Henry Ruggs III

On the day Henry Ruggs appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom, Alabama football coach Nick Saban commented on the tragic events of the week. The former Alabama receiver was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a high-speed, early-Tuesday morning crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Saban was asked about the situation at the end of his regularly-scheduled Wednesday news conference ahead of Saturday’s game with LSU.
NFL
#Ncaa Football#American Football#On3 Com#Sec#College Football Playoff
On3.com

Nick Saban praises Sam Pittman for Arkansas' improvement

After going just 3-7 overall while playing an SEC-only schedule last season, Arkansas has significantly turned things around in 2021. The Razorbacks are currently 7-3 on the year with a 3-3 mark in SEC play and are riding a three-game winning streak into Saturday’s game at No. 2 ranked Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
ARKANSAS STATE
FanSided

What is Nick Saban’s record vs Auburn as the Alabama coach?

Auburn has had the most success against Nick Saban since he took over as the Alabama football coach, winning five out of 14 games. There is no greater college football rivalry than the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and Nick Saban can attest to that as he heads into his 15th game in the series.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Why did Nick Saban leave LSU?

Nick Saban had a successful program at LSU before eventually arriving at Alabama, but why did Nick Saban leave LSU when they were on top?. It’s one of the great “what ifs” in college football history: What if Nick Saban had stayed at LSU instead of leaving for the NFL?
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban assesses Bill O’Brien after nine games as Alabama’s OC: “I think he’s done a good job.”

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

College football odds: The three teams that can actually win the title

Georgia -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total) Ohio State +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total) Alabama +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total) Cincinnati +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total) Michigan +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total) Oklahoma +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total) Notre...
NFL
