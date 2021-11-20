ABC planning 'A Very Boy Band Holiday' special

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- ABC said it is planning to air A Very Boy Band Holiday on Dec. 6.

Confirmed to perform are Joey Fatone (*NSYNC), Chris Kirkpatrick (*NSYNC), Lance Bass (*NSYNC), Wanya Morris (Boyz II Men), Shawn Stockman (Boyz II Men), Bobby Brown (New Edition), Michael Bivins (New Edition), Joey McIntyre (New Kids On The Block), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-Town), Nick Lachey (98 Degrees), Drew Lachey (98 Degrees), Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees) and Justin Jeffre (98 Degrees).

The guys will perform their groups' biggest hits, along with some holiday favorites and a new collaboration between all of the musicians.

"It's a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and invite families to curl up on the sofa together with a warm cup of cocoa, sharing a merry night full of falalalas," the network said in a press release.