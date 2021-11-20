ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Authorities looking to ID drivers who scooped up cash on California freeway

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGoYx_0d2p5bHZ00

SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – Authorities Friday were working to identify drivers suspected of pocketing money that went flying from the back of an armored car in Carlsbad, California.

Calls began coming in about 9:15 a.m. Friday to California Highway Patrol dispatchers about “a large sum of money in the roadway” on a section of Interstate 5, with reports of drivers getting out of their cars to collect the bills. A man and a woman were also arrested on suspicion of taking cash after they got stuck on the freeway with their keys locked in the car, blocking traffic, according to CHP.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN272_0d2p5bHZ00
    The California Highway Patrol and the FBI released this photo on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 of motorists who were believed by authorities to have taken money that came out of an armored truck on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad. The agencies were encouraging the motorists to turn in the money within 48 hours in order to “avoid potential criminal charges.” (Photos courtesy of California Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgWfP_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS7FY_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FbUve_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtl7e_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCjdZ_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FmELY_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Auyrh_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mizFd_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M0pTA_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SD64X_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTXv8_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YJ1nm_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KwzZf_0d2p5bHZ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUjfS_0d2p5bHZ00
The incident generated significant buzz in the community. Soon, videos of people scooping up cash were widely circulated on social media and among local news outlets.

Multiple screenshots from some of these videos were released late Friday by CHP, which was investigating the incident along with the FBI. The agency said it was trying to determine the identities of the motorists in the images and were urging them to return the money within 48 hours “to avoid potential criminal charges.”

“The CHP would like to thank those motorists who have already returned money to their local CHP office,” the agency said in a news release, “and remind the public to do the right thing and return any money they found on the freeway.”

MPD: Man arrested for drug possession after fight and shooting that injured another man

The incident brought traffic to a stop at around 9 a.m. on Friday, after the doors of an armored truck came open on Interstate 5, sending cash flying. The driver of the armored truck started picking up the bills, but soon began recording others who left their vehicles to grab the cash, according to the CHP.

Travis Fisher, a driver caught in the chaos, told KSWB he initially thought he was approaching an accident when he saw the scene. Fisher estimated there were thousands of dollars scattered on the road.

“I see all these things floating around and I realize it’s money,” Fisher said. “It was pretty crazy. Just everywhere, there was a sea of bills, everywhere.”

To return money from the incident, CHP requests people contact its Dispatch Center at 858-637-3800.

KSWB’s Matt Meyer and Domenick Candelieri contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

