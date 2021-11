The Pittsburgh Steelers will not know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers until later in the week. Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, meaning he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms for 48 hours before returning to the team.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO