Unlike what Jim Mora Sr. once famously said in a postgame press conference, it’s never too early to start talking playoffs. And with these two teams, the ramifications are huge going into this one as both are sitting squarely on the wild-card bubble with the Steelers at 5-3-1 and the Chargers at 5-4. So yes, even though we are only at the Week 11 point of the season, the loser of this game could find themselves behind the eight-ball. In the AFC, the Titans lead the pack with an 8-2 mark, but there are 11 teams behind them with five or six wins.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO